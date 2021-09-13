On August 21, Adventure Distilling Company, located at 4649 Hooper Highway in Cosby, partnered with The Petty Family Foundation, for a Moonshine Run.
The highways and hills of Cocke County played host to a wide variety of hot rods and celebrities with the common goal of supporting the foundation’s mission.
Founded in 2008 by NASCAR legend, Richard Petty and his family, the foundation’s goal is to support our country’s servicemen and women by focusing resources on their healthcare as well as life enrichment programs.
The Run began at the distillery and came full circle to end there. Guests were treated to an evening full of activities. A VIP dinner was hosted as well as live entertainment and a meet and greet with Richard Petty.
The general public was admitted for live music, moonshine sales and food trucks, and the opportunity to get photos and autographs. All proceeds from the event went to The Petty Family Foundation.
Adventure Distilling Company is open daily and looks forward to hosting many more events. They invite you to stop by or visit their Facebook page for more info.
