PARROTTSVILLE—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential fire that occurred on Tuesday, May 26 in the Parrottsville community.
On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Merry Way in reference to a fire with someone possibly inside the home just before 1 a.m. that morning.
Upon arrival, Deputy Ethan Keys said he observed black smoke coming from a window in the home and was advised everyone made it out of the home.
Deputy Keys then came in contact with Cassandra Wynn, 24, who said that she and her mother, Heather Loveday, 43, had an argument about a child and drugs that were inside the home.
Wynn advised that when she went inside the bathroom she started to smell smoke and attempted to flee from the home but the door would not open.
Wynn said she was able to exit the home through a window.
The fire is under investigation.
