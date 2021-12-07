COCKE COUNTY—Food insecurity is when a person does not have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. Several factors can contribute to food insecurity including loss of job, lack of transportation and unexpected expenses.
Currently, 22.8% of all residents and 31.8% of children in Cocke County experience food insecurity, meaning they face challenges accessing enough food for an active and healthy life.
Save the Children works closely with the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C5), which seeks to accelerate progress toward cradle-to-career outcomes for children through proactive, collaborative engagement of community stakeholders.
In alignment with Save the Children’s vision, C5 is also focused on improving educational outcomes for Cocke County students, understanding that coming to school with full bellies is key to children being able to learn and thrive.
Led by the Cocke County School System, C5 won a grant in December 2020 from No Kid Hungry to set up three school-based food pantries at Northwest Elementary, Smoky Mountain Elementary, and the Family Resource Center. Community partners have continued to support these pantries throughout the year, including donating an additional $20,000 to build up pantry inventory.
While C5 and its members have already been leveraging their partnership to address food security, the Coalition is embarking on a community planning process where they will work with the wider community to develop a food security action plan that addresses the most pressing needs in Cocke County.
To kick off this process, Save the Children and C5 convened a virtual Food Security Summit on September 14, 2021. Twenty-five community stakeholders participated in this interactive session, including notable attendees like Cocke County Mayor, Crystal Ottinger.
The aim of the session was to align on a shared vision, or rather a shared result to work towards around food security. Attendees engaged in a data walk, conducted a factor analysis to identify the issues that impact food security, identified existing gaps in resources and shared ways to best communicate their work.
After much discussion, community stakeholders aligned on the following as a shared result they would commit to working towards: “All struggling households in Cocke County will replace the experience of food insecurity with food independence.”
The group also recognized specific needs that are critical to reaching the desired result. These included the development of a shared database, better communication to the community concerning available resources, networking opportunities for current providers, and coordination of efforts and available resources.
Exciting next steps are already in place to work towards this shared result. Save the Children is providing funding to hire a local Food Security Coordinator who will provide leadership in coordination and communication. The Cocke County Partnership is seeking applications for this part-time position.
Anyone interested in applying for the Food Security Coordinator position can find more information and the full job description at http://cocke-county.chambermaster.com/jobs/Info/non-profit-and-social-services-food-security-coordinator-159 or by calling Jennifer Ellison at 423-608-2845.
In the coming months, the Food Security Coordinator will lead the C5 Food Security Working Group through a community assessment to better understand the local food security landscape.
The insights from the assessment will feed into an action plan that is tailored to the needs of the community and works towards ensuring all people struggling with food insecurity in Cocke County are fed, educated and have the ingredients they need to achieve food independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.