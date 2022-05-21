Rob Webb, Tennessee Vice President of Operations at Priority Ambulance, and Lindsay Ellison, operations manager for First Call Ambulance Service, field questions from County Attorney Melissa Gossman and County Mayor Crystal Ottinger. The county is proceeding with a new contract that commissioners’ hope will provide additional resources and better service to the community.
Commissioner Norman Smith says he wants to see all 911 callers treated with courtesy when First Call arrives on the scene. Limited resources, complaints of mistreatment and poor service availability led the County Legislative Body to seek a new contract, with added penalties for level zero events.
Global Medical Response Regional Director Joshua Spencer and National Public Affairs Director Wes Harrell answer questions from County Attorney Melissa Gossman and County Mayor Crystal Ottinger. Although their bid is lower, they can not offer equivalent resources to the Priority bid, so the county moves forward with First Call Ambulance Service.
Newport Medical Center CEO Scott Williams answers logistical questions for commissioners during a May 2 meeting. Williams created a document identifying six critical needs that must be addressed in the new contract.
Cocke County Director of Emergency Management Agency Joe Esway discusses logistical concerns with commissioners during a May 2 meeting. Cocke County is a large area with relatively limited resources, making geographic placement of emergency services a key issue.
Representatives from Global Medical Response and AMR Lifeguard converse with Newport Medical Center CEO Scott Williams in a Cocke County Courthouse stairwell. AMR Lifeguard offered the sole competing bid against Priority.
After considering two proposals from competing ambulance service providers, members of the County Legislative Body voted on Monday in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse to remain with Priority, the company already providing First Call Ambulance Service to the county.
With two commissioners absent, a 9-3 vote recommends the Priority bid package, which adds at least two additional vehicles, more comprehensive coverage, and accountability for the first time, in the form of $500 penalties for “level zero” events.
Level zero signals that there are no ambulances available to service a call, creating a life-threatening condition. The service being stretched thin has created problems, and serves as the main justification for seeking a new contract this year.
Before the vote, Commissioner Forest Clevenger said it was one of the hardest decisions the body has ever had to make. In addition to monetary penalties written into the contract, he said he spoke to the county attorney about a 90-day window in which the contract can be revoked if the first three months go badly.
