After considering two proposals from competing ambulance service providers, members of the County Legislative Body voted on Monday in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse to remain with Priority, the company already providing First Call Ambulance Service to the county.

With two commissioners absent, a 9-3 vote recommends the Priority bid package, which adds at least two additional vehicles, more comprehensive coverage, and accountability for the first time, in the form of $500 penalties for “level zero” events.

Level zero signals that there are no ambulances available to service a call, creating a life-threatening condition. The service being stretched thin has created problems, and serves as the main justification for seeking a new contract this year.

Before the vote, Commissioner Forest Clevenger said it was one of the hardest decisions the body has ever had to make. In addition to monetary penalties written into the contract, he said he spoke to the county attorney about a 90-day window in which the contract can be revoked if the first three months go badly.

