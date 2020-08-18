NEWPORT—Following an investigation handled by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, a Newport man was indicted by a grand jury on several charges of solicitation of a minor.
A grand jury indicted William Curtis Johnson, Jr., 42, on charges of violation of sex offender registry (one count), solicitation of a minor – statutory rape (eight counts) and solicitation of a minor – exploitation (one count).
On or about May 3, Johnson, a registered sex offender, had been messaging a 14-year-old juvenile female through a fake Facebook account.
The indictment described the messages as being an “intentional request, to persuade, invite or attempt to induce a person (juvenile victim) to engage in conduct that, if completed, would constitute a violation by the soliciting adult of statutory rape (aggravated)”.
Johnson was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on May 29.
LT. DET. Michael Whitmer led the investigation.
