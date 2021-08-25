NEWPORT—In their second meeting of August, which was called to flesh out the “Day in the Life” student plan for the 2021-22 school year for Newport Grammar School, the Newport City Board of Education took a strong stance in favor of furthering safety precautions within the school.
At the board’s earlier meeting on August 9, they decided to implement a mask mandate for anyone entering the building, including students, parents, and staff. As of August 9, there were approximately 200 active COVID cases in the county.
Two weeks later, the county’s active case count has nearly tripled.
Before the meeting’s workshop began, the board heard comments from Justin Ball, an NGS parent who thanked the board for the decisions they made and implored them to maintain their values in the decisions being made that night.
“This year, in surrounding school systems with fewer preventative measures in place, we’ve already seen massive quarantine numbers, and in one neighboring county, an entire grade shifted to distanced learning,“ Ball said. “This is not my hope for my daughter, as she begins this school year… As the father of a masked child who cannot be vaccinated at this time, my hope is that it will be possible for her to maintain a six-foot distance from those students who have chosen not to wear a mask.”
The first item of the workshop was a COVID-19 update from Mischelle Black and Kathy Ragan. According to Black, Newport Grammar currently has 29 students who are being excluded from attendance for various reasons. Nine students and one staff member have tested positive, 11 students and six staff members have been exposed, and one student was pending testing. She informed the board that all recorded exposures had reportedly happened outside of school, either from family at home or elsewhere.
Kathy Ragan shared a message she had received from an employee at Newport Medical Center, saying that the hospital currently had 16 COVID patients, with six on a ventilator and one awaiting another ventilator.
Black went on to share the CDC’s guidelines regarding masking, quarantining, and distancing.
The main points covered included the recommendation that students stay home while awaiting test results, as well as a multi-step quarantine process for exposures.
In regards to masks, the guidelines shared that if a student who tests positive is wearing a mask, only that student and unmasked students who come into contact with that student should remain at home and be excluded from attendance.
If an unmasked student tests positive, the unmasked student and any student who has come into contact with the positive case should stay home, regardless of their own masking decisions.
The guidelines incentivize mask wearing as a means to better ensure the child’s participation in school and extra-curricular activities.
Cafeteria Director Christina Leas followed up with her report, sharing that the school was offering grab-and-go cold breakfasts for students who did not want to eat breakfast in the cafeteria. She also shared the school’s current process for feeding children, including when masks are required for students in the cafeteria.
Principal Michael Short reported to the board that the school had welcomed five new staff and faculty members, as well as that several teachers had change grades or subjects from last year. Short continued by sharing that the school had rushed to appropriately respond to Governor Bill Lee’s executive order that allowed students to opt out of mask mandates.
According to Short, 32 students had opted out of the mandate, or approximately 5% of the student population. He shared that the opt-out option had not been announced on the school’s website and David Perryman stated that the announcement may lead to an increase in opt-outs.
“I feel like I’m in a rock and a hard place. I think Governor Lee has put us in this spot, and I have one basic question for him: What if he’s wrong?” Perryman said.
“She [Ragan] just spoke about it, we don’t have enough ventilators in this town… They don’t want to put masks on them, but they want to put us in a school room with a bunch of kids who are unprotected and unvaccinated?”
Board member Seth Butler also spoke, sharing that he had written letters to legislators, which reminded them of the success Newport Grammar had last year.
“We gave everybody in this state a blueprint for how to safely operate their schools and have their kids in class, which is what the Republican Party in this state and the Governor of this state have said they want. We’re doing it here, with the tools they’ve provided us… the governor comes in last week, after he spent all of last year saying that it was up to the local governments… it sounds to me like the governor didn’t want to make a decision on anything last year,” Butler said.
He went on to share local COVID figures, stating, “In the past seven days, there have been 376 COVID cases in this county, diagnosed. 47.8% are ages 0-20. Half of the COVID cases in this county in the last week are kids, who mostly aren’t vaccinated.”
Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow continued the workshop, sharing that the school’s COVID task force started up on Thursday. Morrow also shared that the school had completed its first fire drill.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton shared the status of the school’s readiness to switch to its “Cohorts” program, should the board decide to instate the additional safety measure. He informed the board that any transition into or out of cohorts would be easiest in the breaks between nine-week grading periods.
Board chair Jan Brooks reported that September’s meeting is scheduled for September 20. She also shared that the Fall District conference has been made virtual. Brooks’ final message of her report was a reminder to the school’s administration to find time in the day for teachers to be able to prepare and deliver schoolwork to students who were excluded from attendance.
After Brooks’ report, the discussion returned to COVID regulations, during which each member expressed their frustrations with Governor Lee’s executive order.
The meeting’s consent and business agenda’s were both very brief. The board approved the minutes from the August 9 meeting.
They went on to approve a Hat Day fundraiser for the cheerleaders, a mask fundraiser for the athletic department, a Memorandum of Understanding with Niswonger Foundation for Project On-Track, and a grant for the school to administer COVID tests to students and teachers. The grant would cover the nurse’s salary, clinic renovations, and re-surfacing the gym parking lot to accommodate.
The board’s final item was consideration of instating Cohorts for the first nine weeks of school. Seth Butler’s motion to instate Cohorts passed by a 4-0 vote.
