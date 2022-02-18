NEWPORT—Conagra officially closed its doors in late December, but within a short period of time there have been 16 site visits from companies interested in the vacant building. Economic Development Commission and Partnership board members were updated on the recruitment effort during their meeting Thursday evening.
Lucas Graham, EDC director and Partnership President, told the board that offers on the property could be coming very soon.
“There have been a total of 16 site visits now, but no lease has been signed yet,” Graham said.
“It’s wait and see right now. The building should be officially available near the end of March once things are unbolted and moved out. There has been a lot of interest in what the building has to offer.”
Graham went on to say that official offers could be submitted within the “next week or two.”
Work continues at the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park with more companies expressing interest in locating within the new complex. One that has garnered particular interest may include a secondary spec building, which the county could market in the future.
Graham said he didn’t initially consider the company a high value target due to the low job count. The additional building made the offer more interesting.
“I was skeptical about this initially because this company would only bring 20 jobs if they located in the park. We’re entertaining the idea now because of the additional spec building that would be constructed at their costs. It’s a pretty good deal for the county and would give us inventory to market in the park.”
Another item Graham addressed during the meeting was the progress of the county’s bike trail system. Members of the public recently attended an open house to see the proposed plans and give feedback on the trails. The comments were compiled for consideration and Graham said things are proceeding as planned.
With the future of the county in mind, the board moved to approve a resolution that would allow the Partnership to apply for an Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant. The grant would be used to fund a countywide master plan for infrastructure and design. If awarded, the plan would show how much capital would be needed to build the infrastructure over time.
Board members also gave their approval for the Partnership to apply for the Select Tennessee Site Development Grant Program. The funds provided through the grant would be used to finish all grading in the Innovation Park.
Linda Lewanski, County Tourism Director, spoke to board members about the travel writers who will visit Cocke County in the near future. Three writers will come to the area with one promoting the county as a destination, and the other two focusing on all things adventure.
“Traditionally this has been a very successful marketing tool for us,” Lewanski said. “We receive video, photography, stories and social media posts all promoting the area. One of the writers will have a drone to follow their adventures this year.”
Another item Lewanski discussed was the recent virtual meeting held by the Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council. The Stewardship Council serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the National Geographic Geotourism MapGuide. It is comprised of volunteers from across the seven state region. The website that helps promote activities within Cocke County has seen a 160% increase in visitation over the last year, according to Lewanski.
Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey addressed the board before they adjourned for the evening. She gave an update on some of the activities that have taken place over the last month, while also discussing those that are upcoming.
The Legislative Breakfast will return this year after being canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Updates will be given during the breakfast from local, state and federal representatives. Tickets are still available for the event that will be held on Friday, March 4 at 8 a.m.
The next Chamber Member Breakfast will be held on Thursday, March 17. Heartland Services of Cocke County will host the breakfast that has been moved from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Ramsey told the board the lineup for the annual Rhythm on the River concert series has been finalized for this summer. “All of the bands are booked for this year and we have a really good lineup,” Ramsey said. “I think people are going to be really excited when they see the entertainment list.”
The full list of bands and concert dates will be released in the coming months.
Board members will meet again on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Newport City Hall.
