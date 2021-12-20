NEWPORT—Mayor Roland Dykes, III was recently honored for his contributions to the community by Senators Steve Southerland and Ken Yager and Representatives Jeremy Faison and David Hawk. The proclamation was presented to Dykes by Gary Carver at the December meeting of the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“It’s hard to sum up something that a man as accomplished as him has done in that much paper, but they’ve done a pretty decent job of it,” Carver stated of the proclamation.
The meeting began with the approval of November’s minutes, followed by Carver’s presentation of the proclamation.
City Administrator James Finchum reported to the board regarding notable internal affairs. Finchum shared that the county was experiencing another surge of COVID cases, though the city’s employee base had remained healthy. Finchum went on to honor two city employees in maintenance worker Danny Buckner and Accounts Receivable Clerk Sara Johnson for their work in renovating the city’s Christmas Parade float.
“Danny did the hard manual labor that turned it from a plain trailer into what it became, and Sara’s craftiness I would put up against anybody as far as taking an idea and making something out of it,” Finchum said.
Both employees received a certificate honoring them for their work.
Finchum went on to share with the board that City Hall would be closed for two days the week of Christmas and two days the week of New Year’s Eve.
Police Chief Maurice Shults took a moment to thank Finchum and Lucas Graham for their decision to move the Christmas Parade to Sunday to avoid inclement weather, and Shults asked the room to keep the citizens of Kentucky, especially Mayfield, in their prayers as they were affected by the recent tornadoes.
The board moved on to address their unfinished business, which included second readings of two budget amendments (one for the city budget and one for the Newport Grammar School Budget) and the adoption of an unclaimed property policy for the Newport Police Department. All three ordinances were passed unanimously by roll call vote.
In new business, the board approved a charter change for the Newport Fire Civil Service. This is another of several steps in bringing the Fire Civil Service to the same position as the Police Civil Service with regard to how they interact with the city government.
The board also approved the zoning of a property on West Highway 25/70 as C-3 Commercial for use as a package store, one of multiple steps in annexing the property into the city.
The board went on to approve the closure of a right-of-way on Sanford Street, a letter of credit for Newport Utilities not to exceed $1 million, and an amendment to the Newport Police Department General Orders to bring them into line with the newly passed unclaimed property policy.
The board’s next item was the approval of a bid for a new Mini-Pumper truck for the Newport Fire Department. The bid was for a 4-seat truck from Rosenbauer at $265,427 of budgeted monies.
Before the adjournment of the meeting, the board took comments from citizens, of which there were two.
The first citizen to speak was Katie Gilbert, speaking on behalf of former Newport Fire Captain Justin Gilbert, who “resigned under duress” in September of this year after twenty years with the department.
Gilbert stated that her husband resigned after being presented an ultimatum by Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton.
She went on to share with the board that her husband has been struggling with alcoholism and was undergoing treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Gilbert asked for the board to reinstate Justin Gilbert to the Newport Fire Department at his previous seniority, citing that he would complete his treatment on Thursday, December 16.
She provided information that she stated would prove that “The Newport Fire Department failed to comply with state law to prevent and treat PTSD that was caused by [Justin Gilbert’s] career as a fire fighter.”
City Attorney Terry Hurst advised Gilbert that the board had no power to reinstate her husband because he resigned rather than being terminated.
Gilbert reminded the board that her husband resigned under duress, and that he did not want to resign.
“That’s a legal argument that ultimately a judge may have to rule on, ma’am,” said Hurst.
Gilbert closed by sharing prepared folders of documents with the board, which contained a timeline of events from November 2019 through November 2021, a copy of the letter from Chief Jeremy Shelton recommending that the board terminate Captain Gilbert’s employment, as well as a letter from Mr. Gilbert’s sponsor from Empower Cocke County. Further details of Mrs. Gilbert’s comments to the board and the case surrounding Captain Gilbert will be available in the weekend edition of the Plain Talk.
The other citizen to comment was a resident of a tiny house community on Industrial Road. She requested that lines be repainted on Cope Boulevard, since currently the edges of the road are not clearly outlined, and the road is hard to navigate, especially at night or in the rain.
Mayor Dykes and Administrator Finchum shared with the citizen that the city was aware of the issue and had been trying to address the lining, along with several other road-lining projects in the city, but had been unable to acquire white latex paint to complete the project due to a shortage.
Finchum shared that the city might be able to at least use yellow paint to outline the road, as the city has a reserve of yellow paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.