A 22-year-old man recently led Newport Police on a harrowing, high-speed chase through two communities that involved a few near-misses.
According to his report, NPD Patrolman Paul Weber observed a 1997 Ford Thunderbird on College Street on Saturday at 12:39 a.m. with no operating lights. He initiated his emergency lights to effectuate a traffic stop, however, the driver, later identified as Nicholas Andrew Gibson, clearly had no intention of stopping.
Gibson, according to the report, proceeded to accelerate toward Woodlawn Avenue nearly striking Weber’s vehicle. Weber then used his siren in combination with emergency lights, but Gibson continued to evade.
Weber reports that Gibson reached speeds of over 90 mph within the city limits of Newport and continued to accelerate, reaching speeds of over 100 mph in Parrottsville.
Gibson is then reported to have thrown drug paraphernalia, a glass pipe, out of the car while being pursued, while also disregarding multiple stop signs. He then, according to the report, drove into oncoming traffic, nearly striking three different motorists head-on.
During the pursuit, Gibson’s car developed a flat tire and he then, according to Weber’s report, he bailed out of the car on Luther Memorial Road, leaving the vehicle in drive with two passengers inside, including his girlfriend and a 17-year-old juvenile.
From there, Gibson fled on foot into a wooded area and attempted to jump down a large cliffside embankment, where, according to the report, he sustained injuries of an unknown nature and was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center for further medical treatment.
Both of his passengers told police they feared for their lives during the pursuit and begged and pleaded for Gibson to stop.
Gibson was confirmed to have a suspended license and an active arrest warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County.
The juvenile’s mother was notified by phone and arrived on scene to take custody of him as well as Gibson’s girlfriend, Mikayla Britt, 19.
Gibson will have charges pending for fleeing to evade by motor vehicle, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, light law, four counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to maintain line, disregard stop and possession of drug paraphernalia.
