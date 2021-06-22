NEWPORT—The Newport City School Board held their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night; board member Nathaniel Vernon was absent. Before the meeting was called to order, Representative Jeremy Faison presented a proclamation that honored and recognized the Newport Grammar School Boys’ Basketball team for their performance in the 2020-21 season. Faison brought a framed copy of the proclamation for the school to display.
Following the presentation, the board heard from a concerned parent, Dr. Nathan DeWitt, regarding the upcoming decision for COVID-19 guidelines pertaining to the 2021-22 school year.
Board Member David Perryman voiced his position, asserting that while COVID numbers are down, it’s still the board’s responsibility to put the safety of the students first.
“If we play a role in making one person sick, it’s too many,” said Perryman. “It’s a tough situation for us to be in as a board.”
The June meeting was the first of the year that did not begin with a COVID-19 report from Mischelle Black and Kathy Ragan, as there was “nothing to report, fortunately” according to Director Sandra Burchette.
Kristina Leas presented the board with a brief Cafeteria Update, sharing that over the last month, the Newport Grammar cafeteria has served just over 10,000 meals. Leas also shared that for the 2021-22 school year, students will be back to eating in the main cafeteria, socially distanced, and will bring back use of a Share Table, through which students can share pre-packaged, unopened food with any other students who did not get enough food.
Principal Michael Short shared his report with the board, reminding the board that summer session is almost over, and that the school has averaged 60-70 students per day. Short also stood in for Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow to give his report, sharing that the School Security Site Assessment had been completed by Morrow with the Newport Police Department.
Dr. Justin Norton shared his Systems and Assessments report, informing the board of the status of the ESSER 3.0 Survey, which will soon be available to the public.
Norton also shared a new attendance policy, which is updated to fit a new allowance from the state regarding attendance laws. The new policy allows more options for the first of three tiers of escalation in terms of discipline for truancy, meaning schools can move through the process more quickly to mitigate truancy.
Director Sandra Burchette brought up the school’s success on their five-year plan, and Norton shared that Newport Grammar is now one-to-one in their technology-to-student ratio, when only five years ago the school was about one-to-four.
The workshop closed with the approval of reviewed policies, all of which were approved.
The official business of the meeting included the acceptance of Rebekah Asbury’s resignation and the approval of a revised Honor Roll Policy.
In addition, the board approved sending staff to two events, allowing several summer classes to go on field trips, and 19 policies.
Board Chair Jan Brooks adjourned the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
