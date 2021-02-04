COCKE COUNTY—Multiple Cocke County agencies are conducting a search operation on the French Broad River looking for two men that have been missing since January 22.
The search comes after their vehicle drove into the French Broad River at Bluff Road as they attempted to flee from Sheriff’s Deputies.
Cocke County Sheriff officials identified the males as Steven Floyd Hance, 49, Wiley Town Road, and Bobby Kyle Shelton, 31, Hartford Road.
Responders from The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Cocke County Fire, Emergency Management, Newport Rescue Squad and Volunteer Fire Departments combined to conduct the search.
The agencies are using drones, vehicles, boats, and foot assets along the river. Due to degrees of difficulty involving weather and terrain, the operation has been carefully planned.
Residents, family members and friends are asked to not interfere with search efforts, engage with responders, or attempt to take part in this operation.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, Lt. Max Laughter said he observed Hance and Shelton inside a green Chevrolet Tracker near Wiley Town Road. Lt. Laughter reported Shelton had multiple felony warrants following a separate pursuit that occurred only a few days prior.
Lt. Laughter said he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Highway 25/70, but Hance did not stop and fled from deputies.
The pursuit continued on East Highway 25/70 before Hance turned on South Highway 107, then on Old 15th Road before turning onto Rocky Top Road.
According to the report, as Lt. Laughter attempted to conduct an intervention technique, Hance swerved and spun the vehicle’s tires covering Lt. Laughter’s windshield and headlights which caused him to have “zero visability”.
Lt. Laughter lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch, but was uninjured.
Hance fled from the scene.
The next evening, Lt. Laughter and Deputy Brock Hannah went to 312 Wiley Town Road to serve felony warrants on Hance. While en route, deputies observed the same Chevrolet Tracker operating on the roadway.
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Hance, who was the driver, did not stop and continued on East Highway 25/70 towards Del Rio.
During the pursuit, Deputy Hannah said Hance crossed the centerline several times and he reached speeds upwards of 100 m.p.h.
According to the report, Hance turned around at State Line Grill and continued West on East Highway 25/70. At that time, Captain David Robertson deployed stop strips at the Wolf Creek bridge where he was able to flatten the front tire of the vehicle.
Hance continued on East Highway 25/70 before turning on Bluff Road where he reportedly drove into the river.
Two separate searches have been performed since the initial incident.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office will release an official statement on today’s operation once concluded.
