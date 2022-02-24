With prices to carry TV programming growing year after year, Newport Utilities is considering a move away from the service for its customers.
NU General Manager Michael Williford spoke to the board of directors Tuesday morning about the possibility of sunsetting the NUConnect TV service by December 31, 2022.
Williford said the ever increasing prices have put NU in an impossible situation.
“We have to continually negotiate TV pricing to carry the signal that gets passed along to the end user. The margins keep going down and we can’t come in every time they want to raise things a few cents and ask for a rate increase,” Williford said.
“We can’t compete with big national guys because they have large agreements. We have entered a cooperative to get better pricing, but in meetings I’ve had with local broadband provider groups, they’re all looking to get out of it (TV) over the next few years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.