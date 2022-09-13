NEWPORT — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has announced that Newport City Schools (NCS) has been recognized as an Exemplary District. Attaining Exemplary District status is a challenging task, and this is the second year NCS has attained this recognition.
Reward school designations are based upon overall student achievement, student attendance, achievement for minority students, students with disabilities, and English language learners.
School districts receive designations based on their performance and/or demonstration of improvement on the same set of school performance measures as Reward schools.
There were 16 school districts in the state recognized as Exemplary Districts. Other nearby systems included on the list include Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools.
Newport City Schools Director of Schools Sandra Burchette said she was excited that the school system achieved Exemplary status.
“Being an Exemplary district and Reward school is hard to achieve. The Newport City Schools and Newport Grammar School have received this distinction two years in a row. Our teachers, staff, administrators, students and parents continued to work diligently throughout the pandemic and all its challenges to obtain education excellence and minimize the learning gaps. It is because of this dedication that we were able to achieve these distinctions again. Our Board recognized the dedication and set up rewards for teachers, staff and students for helping us with these accomplishments,” Director of Schools Sandy Burchette said.
“We appreciate everyone’s role in the process and helping the school attain this distinction,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.