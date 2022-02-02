NEWPORT—The Newport Fire Department arrived at the former Conagra plant at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, responding to the building's automatic alarm system.
A firefighter on the scene said there was no fire, but that the fire suppression sprinkler system had malfunctioned. He said that when water moves through the system, it sends out an automatic signal to emergency services.
A private security guard on the scene said there was no damage inside, but declined to speak further.
