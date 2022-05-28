NEWPORT—Newport Grammar School students recently participated in a Change Challenge Fundraiser for the Isaiah 117 House of Cocke County. Over a two week span the children were able to raise $6,600 to support Isaiah’s mission in the community.
The motto used for the fundraiser was children helping children, with the goal of changing the life of children who are less fortunate. NGS eighth grader Bryson Chambers first had the idea to help the Isaiah house through a fundraiser.
“At first it was because Isaiah is an organization that I strongly believe in, but then it was because it’s kids like me that are struggling with these problems,” Chambers said. “I would never want to wish that upon anyone. That’s why I really wanted to push for this.”
He approached NGS technology teacher Jan O’lear with his plan. O’Lear helped guide the group through the process of developing the fundraiser that exceeded all of her expectations.
“He said he wanted to do something for Isaiah house back in the fall. Basketball season came and went, and we got busy, but he mentioned it again earlier this year,” O’Lear said.
“The students came to Mrs. Myers (Misty) and myself and wanted to raise money and we came up with ideas. A Change Challenge is what they decided on and did a competition between the grade levels. The grade level that brought in the most change in a two week time period would win a snow cone party and get to throw water balloons at Mr. Morrow (Dustin) and Mr. Lewis (Phillip). Fourth grade won the competition, and I had a goal of $1,000, which I thought would be nice.
“Well these kids raised over $6,600 dollars in two weeks. Faye Fish did the matching grant of $2,500, so Isaiah 117 House Cocke County will get over $9,100 because of the idea of these eighth graders.”
Fourth grade students raised $1,200 alone out of the $6,600 raised by the school. Students created a donation board with thermometers that monitored the progress of each grade level. Sixth grade came in second place in the competition and second grade finished in third. Modern Woodmen’s $2,500 match led to the grand total of $9,100.
Chael Coggins, second grade student at NGS, donated change every single day during the fundraiser. He said it didn’t matter if his grade won, only that money was being raised to help children in need.
Brandi Dailey, Program Coordinator for the Cocke County house, was shocked by the amount the students were able to raise in such a short time frame. She spoke to the children at a check presentation ceremony held by the school and thanked them for their hard work.
“I want to say thank you to every one of you. Jan was sending us text messages about how much more was coming and every single day we were completely blown away,” Dailey said. “It’s amazing how passionate you guys were about this challenge and excited you were to help other children. I hope you are impressed with yourselves and proud of yourselves because you did an amazing job.
“When I heard about this challenge I thought this will be fun because we’ll get to meet some kids and spread awareness. I had no idea and no expectation that this much money would be raised for our program. We really thank you because it’s so important for us to continue our mission.”
Dailey said it can be difficult to come up with fundraising ideas to help support the house. Cocke Countians continue to find new ways to give to the home and help the children of the community.
Dailey told the students that change from your pocket can seem like a small thing, but it can make a major impact.
“The kids that we see every single day are just like you guys. They come with nothing and have been through so many hard things. It can feel like a really overwhelming problem, especially for us on the frontline.
“This change is in your couch, it’s in your car and it’s very small. We can sometimes feel very small when we’re dealing with something so big as children being placed in the foster system. Each of us doing our little part can make a difference, and I hope you guys realize that with this donation.”
Everyone was a winner that participated in the change challenge, but fourth graders received the biggest reward for their efforts. The promise of snow cones was fulfilled, as was the ability to throw water balloons at their favorite teacher and administrator. STEM teacher Phillip Lewis and Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow braved the onslaught of water balloons much to the delight of the students.
Isaiah 117 is in constant need of donations and supplies. If anyone from the community would like to donate to the house they can contact Dailey at 423-518-3760.
