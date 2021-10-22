COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Cocke County Board of Education recently met and approved the graduation date and times for Cocke County and Cosby High Schools.
Graduation for both schools will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022. The ceremonies will be held at the Walters State Expo Center after multiple years of modified events due to COVID-19.
Cosby’s students will cross the stage first with their ceremony starting at 5 p.m. CCHS students will follow at 7 p.m. that evening.
Board members approved several requests during the meeting including a specific one for lighting updates to the CCHS auditorium. Creative Entertainment Services & Management Group was awarded the job after submitting the lowest bid of $24,810 for LED retrofit lighting.
Northwest Elementary students will receive chapter books after board members approved a request to purchase 428 for the school. The books are from the suggested list provided by the company from which the purchase will be made.
The books follow the themes for each unit of the Amplify programs currently used by the school. Books will cover a wide array of topics, both informational and literary, on different reading levels. The total purchase price is $5,572.59.
Board members approved several contracts during the meeting for educational services.
Grant funds from the Tennessee Department of Education will cover contracts with The New Teacher Project for the Early Literacy Network and instructional materials for the Literacy Implementation Network.
The expenditures for both programs total $153,000.
One of the final requests approved by the board was for new equipment for County School Nutrition. Mobile Fixtures submitted they lowest bid for walk-in cooler freezers for Parrottsville and Bridgeport at a total of $91,142, and freezer parts for the Cocke County warehouse, Cosby High and CCHS at a total of $85,640. ESSER 2.0 federal funds will be used to cover the costs of the new equipment.
The County Board of Education will meet again on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.
