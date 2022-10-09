NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State Veterinarian is lifting statewide poultry restrictions following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) last month in a backyard flock in Obion County.

HPAI was confirmed in a backyard flock of poultry in Obion County on Sept. 15. The disease is known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Although the affected site remains under quarantine, movement permits are no longer required for poultry moving into or out of the control zone of 6.2 miles surrounding the site. Poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales can now also resume statewide. However, poultry owners are reminded to maintain strong biosecurity procedures, remain vigilant, and report signs of illness in their birds.

