NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership will be partnering with American Job Center to hold a Cocke County Job Fair in the Newport Grammar School Auditorium located at 301 College St. in Newport on Tuesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
This event will help many businesses looking for good dependable people seeking employment, those looking to change careers or individuals exploring their employment options.
If you are an employer interested in participating in the job fair or wanting more information please call the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at 423-623-7201 or email lramsey@cockecountypartnership.com or jellison@cockecountypartnership.com or register at the event calendar on the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce webpage.
They also have details on the Cocke County Partnerships Facebook page.
