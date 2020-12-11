COCKE COUNTY—Angela Huskey-Grooms of State Farm Insurance and Joe Lane of Lane’s Wiring & Summit Electrical Services are teaming up for their 2nd annual Toy Drive for The Children of Cocke County.
In their first year they were able to purchase over $1,000 dollars in toys. 2020 has brought a much greater need because the COVID crisis has left many families unable to purchase Christmas gifts for their children, increasing the amount of funding needed to make a difference.
They are asking the community and local businesses to help. Your donation of new unwrapped toys, cash, wrapping paper and supplies may be dropped off at the State Farm Office located at 258 E Main Street in Downtown Newport.
If your company or group would like to make a larger donation, or you would like to volunteer to wrap or help deliver gifts please give Angela a call at 423-623-2421 for more information. The deadline for donations is Dec. 19, however cash donations after that date can be applied towards next year’s toy drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.