The Newport/Cocke County Industrial Development Board (IDB) met Wednesday evening to approve a resolution that will allow the body to apply for a Tennessee Site Development Grant.
If awarded, the grant funds would be used to make necessary site and road improvements to the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park of Cocke County. The board pursued the same grant in the early stages of development for the innovation park, but the application wasn’t chosen due to lack of ownership of the site.
All that has changed since the initial application was submitted, as the IDB now has control over the property in which the park is being built upon. The grant would provide funding up to $1,000,000 with a minimal match required from the board. That matching amount could be as low as 5%.
