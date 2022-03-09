DEL RIO—After losing multiple campaign signs from her front yard, a Del Rio woman installed a wildlife camera to find out who has been taking them. According to a Cocke County Sheriff's report, she told deputies that her neighbor, Mary Elizabeth Greene, 76, has been coming onto her property and stealing the signs.
In the report, which lists the charges of criminal trespass, election law violations and disorderly contact, a deputy stated that first he called Greene on the phone. He wrote that she said she knew she was not supposed to do it, but went to Brenda Sue Koch's property anyway and removed the signs, saying they were ruining the property value.
The deputy wrote in his report that Greene was rude on the phone and did not seem to care about the conversation, although he got her to acknowledge that she was not allowed onto the property and that she could be charged if Koch pursued the issue.
Koch also told the deputy that Greene had allegedly gone through her mail in the past, after the mailman delivered it to the wrong address. A neighbor told her that Greene may have mistakenly opened the mail and that she was returning it to the correct mailbox. She told the deputy that if Greene continues her behavior, then she will press charges.
In an update to the report, the deputy wrote that Koch contacted him again about Greene.
He was told that Greene had been stopping every vehicle on their shared private drive, including the mailman, with whom the deputy had already previously spoken.
He reported that Greene told the mailman he was not allowed to use that drive to deliver mail to the Koch residence anymore.
Koch told the deputy that she wants to press charges following that event because she believes "Mary won't stop" and has been terrorizing them.
The report ends, stating that the candidate whose name is on the sign approved of pressing charges.
