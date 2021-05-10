COCKE COUNTY—Cedarwood Veterinary Hospital will hold several rabies clinics across the county on Saturday, May 15.
The clinics will kick off at Newport Grammar School at 9:30 a.m. and last until 10 a.m.
Centerview Elementary School will be the next location with shots being administered starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until 11 a.m.
Bridgeport Elementary School, the Del Rio Nature Center and Cedarwood Veterinary Hospital will be the next locations.
The clinics will run from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. respectively.
The clinics will be held in the school parking lots.
Please wear your face mask and practice social distancing.
Pricing is $10 for a one-year rabies vaccine, and $16 for a distemper/parvovirus shot.
