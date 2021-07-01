COCKE COUNTY—Clay Blazer has announced he is running for Cocke County Mayor in the General Election of 2022.
Dr. Henry Clay Blazer is the youngest child of Dolly and the late Bill Blazer of Parrottsville. He is brother to April Blazer Shaver and Laura Forbes.
Blazer is a fifth-generation farmer in the Good Hope community where he raises chickens, cows, goats, and sheep and produces hay. He is a faithful member of Parrottsville United Methodist Church.
His grandparents are the late HC and Bertha Blazer and the late Guy and Magda Hommel. HC was a local farmer and longtime member of the Cocke County Commission. Bertha taught for more than 30 years at Newport Grammar School.
Guy and Magda built, owned, and operated Hommel Construction, Paving, and Concrete companies. Blazer said his family taught him to value hard work, understand business, and give back to the community.
Blazer attended Parrottsville Elementary School and Cocke County High School. He is a graduate of Walter State Community College, the University of Tennessee, and East Tennessee State University.
Dr. Blazer has been a teacher in Cocke County for more than 20 years. Since 2005, he has been recognized as a Nationally Board Certified Teacher. He believes in our children and enjoys serving as a cross country and track coach.
In 2006, Blazer was first elected to represent the 2nd District on the Cocke County Commission. During the past seven years, he has served as chairman. In addition, he contributes to his community as an associate member of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club, a member of the Board of Directors of the Cocke County Farm Bureau, and president of the Newport Theatre Guild where he enjoys helping backstage, performing, and promoting the arts.
From an early age, Blazer knew he wanted to live a life of public service. He was inspired by his father’s work as Cocke County’s first County Executive in 1978.
As a 2006 graduate of Cocke County Leadership and a 2008 graduate of East Tennessee Regional Leadership, Blazer said he believes in learning from others. Born and raised in Cocke County, he knows just how valuable this land and its people are.
Blazer said he will work to protect our values and promote our priorities. “Our community deserves a leader who will listen, take action, and own their mistakes.” Blazer said he is running for mayor because he believes in Cocke County.
