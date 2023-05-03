Newport Police were dispatched Sunday night to Kenjo Market on a stabbing report. Upon arrival they encountered Brandon Boone holding a white rag to his neck, which turned out to be wounds from a series of self-inflicted knife wounds.
According to an NPD incident report filed by Officer Joshua Bigus, Boone said he went to Kenjo Market to speak with Sarah Moore about their relationship and matters regarding fidelity and stated he wanted her to respond to him.
Bigus did remove a pocket knife from Boone’s possession and, according to the report, Boone had the odor of alcohol, uncontrolled emotions and had disconnected responses to questions.
Moore said Boone had been drinking all day but “never gets this bad.” She said that Boone did grab her right arm and she pulled away, but Boone broke her cell phone.
She told police that she had persuaded Boone to go home. She exited the store and he was to follow her out and it was at that time Boone used his pocket knife to cut his own neck.
Per the report, a witness said she heard her friend scream while she was at The Waffle House (next to Kenjo Market). The witness advised that she went to Kenjo Market and witnessed Boone inflict injuries to himself.
Boone’s injuries were documented in the report as appearing to be three one-inch lacerations, with one located on the right side of his neck, one located in the middle of his neck/throat and another one located on the left side of his neck.
EMS evaluated Boone and he refused any further treatment or transport.
Boone was placed under arrest for his safety and the safety of the public, charged with drunkenness, public intoxication and criminal attempt, transported to Cocke County Jail and placed on watch.
The next day police were dispatched back to Kenjo Market where a manager had reviewed security footage and advised police Boone lifted a stool to break it and in turn broke an overhead light valued at $500.
