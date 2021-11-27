NEWPORT—Newport Utilities is currently working with the state and Tennessee Valley Authority to bring charging stations for electric vehicles to Cocke County.
NU General Manager Michael Williford told the Board of Directors the state and TVA are working to place charging stations along interstate exits across the area.
“It would be excellent for people coming off the mountain to have a charging point here in Newport,” Williford said.
“Cocke County has four exits to feed the need for electric car owners and that’s what were are working off of.”
Williford said these charging stations will differ from what the average consumer may use in their home. He estimated that charging a vehicle would take around eight hours using the electric service that is provided through an individual’s home.
The fast-charging stations that could be placed at exits across the county would be capable of charging a vehicle in 30 minutes.
Williford said the TVA has also developed a flexibility agreement that would allow local utilities to purchase power from other providers, especially those using solar as an option.
He said that most land in the county is not conducive to solar due to fog and shadows cast by the mountains. It would require a 10-acre field of solar panels to provide one megawatt of power.
It would take closer to 70 or 80 acres to make a significant dent in the power needs for the county. Williford said it would be easier to purchase the power at a reduced rate than pursue land and buy the needed panels.
“To not have rate payers foot the bill, we would reach out to producers and buy from them. Solar companies give good rates and they get lead credits for production. You can buy at a cheaper rate from them than you can wholesale power from TVA.”
Electric prices usually increase in the winter as homeowners turn their thermostats up to keep their homes comfortable. Williford said the rates may be higher than normal due to fuel prices. He said that fuel pricing is a “pass through” rate that goes directly to the consumer.
“We’re lower on our fuel right now because TVA hedged things early on. Unfortunately, long-range weather calls for a cold December. That coupled with higher rates won’t be a good thing. February is expected to be warmer than average which will help.”
Williford recommended that homeowners bundle up when inside to keep their thermostat lower. He said it is better than trying to heat your home to a specific temperature.
The board approved two requests during their most recent meeting. One was a purchase request for a new skid steer to be used at the wastewater facility. It will be used for a wide variety of things, and be replacing a 16-year-old unit. The initial budgeted amount for the skid steer was $80,000, but NU was able to find one for $53,412. The request to purchase was approved unanimously.
The other request came from the finance department for a USDA Loan Letter of Credit Renewal with Commercial Bank. This is done each year, and it secures $750,000 through a certificate of deposit, which lists the beneficiary of the letter of credit being the USDA. The motion to approve passed unanimously, and Williford will sign the letter on behalf of NU.
The board will gather again on Tuesday, December 28 for their last meeting of the year.
