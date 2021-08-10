After tabling the issue from their July meeting, the Newport City Board of Education voted 4-1 in favor of reinstating a mask mandate for students for the 2021-22 school year. The board had moved their regularly scheduled August 16 meeting up a week so that the decision could be made before students begin their everyday activities.
The meeting’s workshop began with a COVID-19 update from Mischelle Black and Kathy Ragan. The duo reported that the school has already received calls regarding three students testing positive, one student being exposed, and one student pending results.
Principal Michael Short reported positive feedback from Newport Grammar’s professional development week, and stated to the board that about 92% of students were present for Monday’s partial school day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.