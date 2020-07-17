NEWPORT—Three people have been arrested and charged after a large quantity of drugs were discovered following a traffic stop on Interstate 40 Friday morning.
Just after 3 a.m. Friday morning, deputies were dispatched to Interstate 40 concerning a reckless driver in a Honda Accord who allegedly fired a gun multiple times in the air.
Sgt. Heath Willis responded and located the suspected vehicle near Mile Marker 432 and conducted a routine traffic stop.
At that time, Sgt. Willis came in contact with the driver, identified as Javontae Vashawn Blackmun, 18, Nashville, who said he did not shoot a firearm in the air.
Sgt. Willis then asked Blackmun and the passengers, Kristin Mays, 28, Hendersonville and Arianna Sanders, 18, Hermitage, to step out of the vehicle to further the investigation.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two firearms, a Glock 19 9mm and Springfield XD 45 cal, that were both reported stolen.
Deputies then searched Sanders’ bag and found 56 pills identified as Xanax, 21 small bags of suspected crack cocaine, two scales and a grinder.
Blackmun, Sanders, and Mays were all arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
This is an ongoing investigation.
