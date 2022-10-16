Proclamation honors NGS volleyball team

The Newport Grammar School volleyball team had a successful season. The team was presented with a proclamation honoring them and their accomplishments from the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Mayor Roland A. Dykes, III, at right, is shown with the team and coaches Donna McConnell and Barb Suggs.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

NEWPORT — In an effort to help “seal the deal” on a property purchase in downtown Newport, the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to a purchase option agreement with WU Holdings, LLC, for the city’s parking lot downtown during the monthly board meeting on Tuesday.

Community Development Director Gary Carver explained the developer wanted to acquire the parking lot so she could have designated parking for a development that she has planned for 261 East Broadway at the First Baptist Church property.

