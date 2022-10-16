NEWPORT — In an effort to help “seal the deal” on a property purchase in downtown Newport, the Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to a purchase option agreement with WU Holdings, LLC, for the city’s parking lot downtown during the monthly board meeting on Tuesday.
Community Development Director Gary Carver explained the developer wanted to acquire the parking lot so she could have designated parking for a development that she has planned for 261 East Broadway at the First Baptist Church property.
It was explained the contract states if the development does not come to fruition within five years, the city will retain ownership of the parking lot.
“Basically, this agreement is needed to make the deal happen,” he explained. He said that the developer views designated parking as important when she constructs and develops properties.
Discussing possible parking problems downtown, he said parking spaces could be marked and striped along Woodlawn and Mims avenues and there would be discussions with Adams Publishing Group, which owns The Newport Plain Talk, about leasing the parking lot there to make available to city visitors.
The WU Holdings, LLC, project would include a retail, restaurant, and residential development that may either include the old church building or that could involve tearing it down and starting from scratch. It was estimated it would take two to three years for the project completion.
Architectural renderings show the project to include an indoor swimming pool, as well as space for restaurants and retail establishments, along with condominiums.
Residential rent is expected to exceed $1,000 per month in the development.
WU Holdings, LLC, has completed projects in Sevier County, including 11 cabins of seven bedrooms each with indoor swimming pools. The company also owns properties in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
“We cannot afford to lose this opportunity,” City Administrator James Finchum said. “We are obligated to take care of our existing people, but our community cannot afford to lose out on this development. I have worked for the city for 40 years and I have never seen us have an opportunity like this before. We can worry about parking as we go along.”
“We don’t have people knocking down the door to move downtown,” said Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt. “We should take this opportunity.”
“I don’t have a vote in this, but I agree that we have been looking for opportunities and when we are presented with a multi-million dollar project, we should be on board,” said Mayor Roland Dykes, III.
“Success breeds success,” said Partnership President Lucas Graham.
It was pointed out that the developer will not get confirmed commitments for restaurant and retail tenants until the construction is underway.
With a motion by Proffit and a second by Alderman Steve Smith, the board unanimously voted to agree to a purchase option with the developer for the parking lot.
The board also presented a proclamation to the Newport Grammar School volleyball team for a winning season and earning a tournament championship. The team even won five games in a single day of tournament play. All team members and coaches were in attendance to accept the proclamation.
City Attorney Terry Hurst commended the volleyball team and said he appreciates the support staff and everyone who supported the team. He also pointed out Newport City of Schools Director Sandy Burchette attended the games as well, but could not attend the council meeting to see the presentation as she was out of town.
In other business, the board approved the first reading of ordinance 2022-14 amending the zoning map of the city to rezone 226 Jaybird Street from R-1 to B-2 for the use of a parking lot by Rural Medical Services. They also approved the first reading of ordinance 2022-15 amending the zoning map to rezone the Woodland Park.
In new business, the board voted to approve the first reading of a budget amendment for Newport Grammar School.
The board also approved the first reading of ordinance 2022-17 amending the zoning map to rezone properties on Main Street. It was explained that the end of Main Street, where the former Rhyne Lumber Company property is located, is zoned light industrial and to better suit the needs of a potential developer, as well as the city, it needed to be rezoned general commercial.
The board also approved the purchase of a pickup for the Newport Fire Department. Chief Jeremy Shelton explained that the board approved a $34,000 purchase of a 2022 Ford F-150 pickup that was set to arrive in September, but there was a delay in the truck’s arrival from the manufacturer and Ford canceled future production of the 2022 model. He said the option now is a 2023 truck which costs $43,000 with the same options. He said money could be moved around in the budget and another project could be put on hold.
City Administrator Finchum asked the board to suspend the rules and add an item to the agenda. He said there was more grant funding, referred to as COVID money, available for infrastructure projects. He said that the board had to approve that they would accept the funds before Nov. 1. Carver said the board would have to vote again approving the project details after the funds are received. The board agreed to accept the funds.
Finchum said he and Dykes had met with Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis and Sheriff C.J. Ball recently. He said that they want to see the city and county work together for their citizens and to see improvements in the city and county operations and services.
“I am pleased with the attitudes and believe everyone is committed to forging an alliance to help us all,” he explained. He said they discussed using the Greene County model for an animal control facility to be used by both the city and county. He said the city could purchase some property from the county on the site where a future jail project was expected to take place.
Finchum also said the damage to the Tanner Building discussed at the September meeting was not done by the children of a Walters State employee as previously said. He said they were going on information that had been made available to them at that time and later found the damage was done by the child of a Partnership employee and the employee was supposed to come to his office and discuss the matter.
The board approved the Parks and Recreation Department request to purchase a scissor lift or skylift for $9,000, which includes delivery. Only one bid was received.
The board also approved phase two of the pedestrian crosswalk and railroad signalization project at Mims Avenue.
Because the next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8, which is Election Day, the board voted to cancel the meeting. The next scheduled meeting will be Dec. 13.
Proffitt said he would like to speak since this would be his last meeting with the board. He thanked the department heads, fellow aldermen, the mayor, and all city employees for their support and help.
“This has been the shortest eight years I have seen. We have seen it all — the good and the bad. We have been through the sad and the happy times, but we all worked together,” Proffitt said.
“We really appreciate you, Coach,” Mayor Dykes said.
