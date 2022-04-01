COCKE COUNTY—The Chimney Rock fire on the Cherokee National Forest is now 90% contained. The fire is located near Weaver’s Bend in Cocke County. The fire is completely within Forest Service land and is not currently a threat to private lands or structures.
Roads and trails in the area that have been closed are now open.
Because of dry conditions and high winds, fire danger risk is very high. The public is reminded to fully extinguish any campfires.
