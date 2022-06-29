The Town of Parrottsville approved, in first reading, a budget for the new fiscal year that begins July1, when they met on Monday, June 1. From left are Town Recorder Jayne Ragan, Commissioner Ronnie Hommel, Mayor Dewayne Daniel, Commissioner Thad Balch, and town attorney Jeff Greene.
Aldermen for the town of Parrottsville approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday morning in a special called meeting. The motion to approve the budget as presented was made by alderman Thad Balch. Mayor Dewayne Daniel provided a second to the motion, and the budget was passed by a 2-0 vote. Alderman Ronnie Hommel abstained from casting his vote on the planned appropriations.
The council provided their final approval for Newport Utilities to take over the town’s sewer billing. The contract was modified slightly to ensure that NU is not liable for collecting any past debt that was accrued by customers prior to the billing take over. Parrottsville sewer customers will receive their first bills from NU in July.
Mayor Daniel noted that many sewer customers who are in arrears are ignoring requests for payment made by the town. He told the aldermen that 20 individuals currently owe a significant sum that has piled up over several years. Daniel is working with town attorney Jeff Greene to find a collections agency that is suitable for the municipality to partner with in order to collect some of the outstanding debt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.