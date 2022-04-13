Two fire trucks, six Newport Police Department vehicles and at least eight firefighters responded to a vehicle fire next to Stokely Memorial Library on Broadway. The fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said no one was hurt during the blaze, which lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, took several firefighters to extinguish, and consumed the cab and engine bay of a large yellow 1970s era Ford truck. The truck was equipped with a frame designed for hauling shipping containers.
With the smell of burning diesel still in the air, police said the driver walked away unharmed, gesturing East along Broadway.
The truck bore the logo of the Electro-Voice company, from Buchanan, MI. The decades-old logo appeared faded and otherwise unchanged.
