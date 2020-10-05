Picture this…. A child is removed from his home due to the abuse he endures on a daily basis. On that day of removal, he is then taken to an office where he sits for hours listening as people call and explain his situation to potential foster parents. The people are nice but he doesn’t have much to play with and they are typing on computers so they cannot talk to him too often.
Finally, the nice people tell him that he is going to another family to spend the night. He gathers his trash bag with everything he owns and gets a bag of love with toiletries, blanket and a stuffed animal then travels to his new foster home. Now what if that picture looked like this…. A child is removed from his home due to the abuse he endures on a daily basis. On that day of removal, he is taken to a home with a red door where two people meet him as he enters. They begin to play with him and make his favorite meal and give him new clothes and toys. Then he leaves with his new clothing and toys in a duffle bag.
Those are two very different scenarios…. Yet those two scenarios take place all across Tennessee. In 2 very short years Isaiah 117 house has grown from one home in Carter County to five (1 in Indiana and 4 in Tennessee) Isaiah 117 Homes with a red door that greets children as they enter foster care.
Those homes provide a comforting place where these children instead can be brought to wait – a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys and snuggly blankets. This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while Department of Children Services (DCS) staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good foster placement.
Cocke County began this process of bringing an Isaiah 117 House to our community in April 2019. With the generosity, love and support of Cocke County, Isaiah 117 House has been able to raise $145,000 to have a home debt free. You have allowed us to share in your businesses, civic organizations and churches.
You donated during two lemonade stands and a kick off luncheon and you keep giving and giving, EVEN in the midst of a pandemic.
Isaiah 117 House is in the process of becoming a reality within the next 6 months. Isaiah 117 has property and now Clayton Homes has made a generous donation to honor one of their long-time employees who is retiring soon.
This generous donation will help make the Isaiah 117 House dream a reality.
Isaiah 117 needs your help to make sure no children are spending the night in the Department of Children Service’s office. How can you help?
1- Prayer- Pray for the children entering the foster care system. Pray for the Department of Children Services workers. Pray for Isaiah 117.
2- Give- Give your time and talent. Be sure to watch for news about volunteer training. All volunteers who work with the children at Isaiah 117 must complete volunteer training. Announcements will be made on our social media pages and also via the newsletter. If you want to know more about volunteering, sign up online. https://isaiah117house.com/volunteers
3- Donate- Donate Resources. Once we receive the home from Clayton, Resources will be needed so that Isaiah 117 can open their doors. A carport will be needed so that the children and DCS can enter the home without worrying about the elements. A few trees will need to be removed so that the home can be placed on the land. Fencing will be needed to go around a playground for the children to use. Landscaping will be needed. Concrete for a driveway will be needed. Fill dirt will be needed to for which to place the home. If you would like to donate resources, please reach out to Program Coordinator, Krystie Vance by email at Krystie.Vance@isaiah117house.com. Once the home is opened, additional resources will be needed to stock the pantry with food and the shelves with new clothing, school supplies, toiletries and cleaning supplies.
4- Support- Join us in our upcoming Golf Tournament on October 16 at Smoky Mountain Country Club. https://isaiah117house.com/golf
For more information about becoming a monthly donor, https://isaiah117house.com/donate
The way children enter foster care can look differently here in Cocke County. Instead of sitting in an office awaiting foster placement, Isaiah 117 House seeks to lavishly love on kids! Every aspect of our ministry is designed to send a strong message to a child, who has just been removed from their home, that they are not alone and that they are loved!
Isaiah 1:17 “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.” Come join Isaiah 117 on this journey as we strive to take up the cause of the fatherless.
