NEWPORT—The Voter Registration Deadline for the May County Primary is Monday, April 4, 2022.
Register in-person at the Election Commission office weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Room 130 in the Courthouse Annex.
Online voter registration is available at GoVoteTN.gov for all residents established with the Tennessee Department of Safety. The Cocke County Election Commission encourages those attempting to register online to do so before the last day (April 4), so if there is a last-minute problem with the online registration process, the person could instead have time to register at the election commission office.
Voter registration does not automatically transfer from county to county. If a person has moved back to Cocke County after living in another county or state for a while, then they should make sure they registered to vote in Cocke County by the deadline of April 4, 2022.
If a person has not voted in many years, then the person’s voter registration could have been purged in accordance with prior state law. Call or visit the Election Commission office to make sure you are still registered.
Once the voter is registered, they will receive a card in the mail from the Election Commission office as proof the registration was processed. However, a voter does not need to bring the voter registration card when voting on Election Day or during Early Voting.
Voters must, however, bring a photo ID issued by the Tennessee or federal government when voting in person. Examples are a Tennessee Driver License with name and photo, a Passport, or VA Card with photo. For more information on the Photo ID law, call the Election Commission office or visit CockeCountyElection.org.
Voters affected by Redistricting and assigned a new Election Day voting precinct should have received a new voter registration card in the mail within the past month.
For any questions about Voter Registration, call the election commission office at 423-623-2042.
