NEWPORT—Newport Utilities will be closing its lobby to the public effective Thursday, July 30 until further notice.
This action is being taken out of concern for the safety of NU’s customers and employees.
The NU Drive-Thru will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
NU customers may also use the payment kiosk located in the driveway between Newport Utilities and Lowland Credit Union.
The payment kiosk is available 24 hours a day and accepts payment by check, cash, or credit or debit card.
For additional payment options, please visit the website at www.newportutilities.com/payment options or http://www.newportutilities.com/payment-options.
