Cinderella

The Newport Theatre Guild will hold auditions for their production of Cinderella on Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m., Monday, August 1, ay 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, August 2, at 6:30 p.m. They will be held in the Cocke County High School auditorium.

 SUBMITTED

NEWPORT—The Newport Theatre Guild is excited to announce audition dates for its fall production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, Cinderella.

The timeless enchantment of this magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Cinderella’s music is well-known and loved and helps bring the classic story to life.

