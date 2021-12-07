The annual Newport Christmas Parade will be held this Saturday at 3 p.m. The parade, which is hosted by the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce, will start at Debbie’s Drive-In and will continue down Broadway heading east through downtown Newport to finish at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
Parade participants are encouraged to embrace this year’s theme — “A Very Beary Christmas.”
“We look forward to celebrating this joyous time of year with all of the residents of Cocke County,” said CCP Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey. “Our hope is that everyone will enjoy the season by supporting our community’s parade. During the parade, everyone will enjoy the Cocke County High School Band, floats, antique cars and tractors, children’s groups, and organizations from all over Cocke County! Whether you plan to be a participant or spectator, we hope everyone enjoys this year’s parade and time with their families.”
The Parade will be shown again on Facebook Live this year, compliments of the City of Newport. It will also be available for later viewing on YouTube and the Cocke County Partnership’s webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.