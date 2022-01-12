Deputy Jacob Damron observed a maroon passenger vehicle that failed to use a turn signal at the intersection of Dark Hollow and Wilton Springs Roads. Damron indicated a traffic stop at the Marathon Gas station and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle.
He noticed the front seat passenger was moving around and raising up out of her seat. The passenger, Amanda Fain, was having a hard time being still, according to the report. The County Jail advised that Fain had two active warrants for her arrest for Sessions Court Capias and a Violation of Probation. Damron placed Fain under arrest for her active warrants at that time.
As Fain stepped out of the car at the jail, Damron noticed the back seat cushion was separated from the back part of the seat. Damron asked Fain why she pulled the seat out, but she smiled and failed to answer the question.
Damron located 4 bags of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, and a small bag with a dark black powder suspected to be heroin under the back seat. Fain was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule II.
