NEWPORT—The event that draws thousands to downtown Newport each fall has officially been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The decision to cancel the Newport Harvest Street Festival was announced Thursday evening during the board meeting of the Cocke County Partnership.
Partnership President Lucas Graham said that discussions have been ongoing for weeks with the county’s COVID-19 Task Force.
“We put off making this decision as long as we could,” Graham said.
“The mayors and I discussed things at length with the task force and also held internal discussions. Healthy and safety was number one for us. People come into the festival from all angles, and there is no way to usher them all through one entry point.”
Graham also feared a loss of revenue due to low attendance for the event. He said the organization would be lucky to break even if the event were held.
“We recommend the even be canceled this year because it is consistent with the recommendation made by the task force. I hate that we have to do this, but given the times we don’t have much choice. It’s probably the best move all the way around.”
City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes agreed with Graham saying this has been a tough year for everyone.
“We just have to grin and bear it,” Dykes said.
“This has been a tough year for everyone. It was the first time in nearly 100 years that we had to cancel the Tennessee Picnic. We know what this feeling is like.”
The street festival usually occurs the first weekend in October, and is the first of three festivals that happen across Cocke County.
The town of Parrottsville and Del Rio follow on the second and fourth weekend of the month.
There has been no announcement yet on whether those festivals will be held.
