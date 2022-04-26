The WestCare Foundation has approached the county with a pilot grant that could offer up to $750,000 to be used in the creation of new recovery housing for women and children. If approved, the grant would offer a minimum of $250,000 to be used in the renovation of the Cocke County Veterans Memorial Building.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger told the County Legislative Body on April 18 the new block grant for community housing requires that the application come from a county or city government.
Because the grant program is small, Ottinger said they do not expect many awards to be given; however, based on the criteria in the documentation, she said the county has a good chance of receiving the award.
Ottinger described the grant as “pretty rare,” saying there are not many grants that will let the county buy and renovate a building. If the program stops, full control of the building would return to the American Legion.
