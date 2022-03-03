NEWPORT—County officials voted Monday to submit a revised set of terms for a new ambulance contract to be turned over for bidding. Whether the county extends their contract with Priority-owned First Call under new terms in June, or another company moves in, the Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to deliver a request for proposal to the County Legislative Body later this month.
The meeting of 34 people, held at the Chancery Courtroom in the Annex, focused on seeing that wish list through, and discussing how to condense emergency 911 dispatch services into a single location.
Their list of ambulance service requirements is based on a set of terms submitted by Newport Medical Center CEO Scott Williams on behalf of his hospital and the Cocke County Emergency Responders Association. The memo serves to clarify six county needs for a better ambulance service:
1) Maximum average response times, with the county divided into zones so as to recognize the geographic realities of servicing all of Cocke County.
2) Maintain transport availability for Newport Dialysis Center patients and for Newport Medical Center patient transport to other care centers.
3) Train emergency responders to qualify them to conduct triage and specific levels of care on-scene, for labor and asset efficiency.
4) The county must have the option to utilize other providers in the case that the contracted provider is unable to provide specified services when needed.
5) Enforcement provisions to deter failure in providing specified services on the vendor’s part.
6) The contract should address the issue of lift assist calls.
At the February meeting Williams told the committee that it is not the job of the county to decide on the number of ambulances or EMTs on retainer, but simply to state the county’s needs – six items of which are addressed in his memo – in terms of response times and quality of outcomes, and that by contract the ambulance service is charged to provide it.
He said the committee needs to adjust its contract terms to clearly state the county’s needs and that it should include measures to be taken if those needs are not met. He also told the committee to get ready to meet the added cost of a bolstered contract.
“Consider funding it, because you get what you pay for,” Williams said. “This is life or death.”
The majority of time during the Monday meeting was spent discussing the feasibility of combining all emergency 911 services into a single building. Currently, 911 dispatchers for separate services are housed in separate locations, which could add to response times, committee members said.
E-911 Director Nancy Hansel said her current facility is small and can not fit another dispatcher.
“We are one of the very, very, very few counties in the whole state of Tennessee that has a setup like we do, that we have sheriff’s department dispatchers, and we have 911 dispatchers,” she said. “When I go to these conferences, they look at me like I’m an alien or something when I tell them the setup we have.”
Space in a new county building could serve that purpose, said PSC Vice Chair Forest Clevenger.
“We’ve set aside quite a bit of money to build another county building,” Clevenger said. “There may be some talks with combined city-county going into this building. It may be something that we want to look at, Maurice, if it’s big enough.”
Near the end of the meeting, Newport Chief of Police Maurice Schults made the point that a better facility, while welcome, can not send assets that it does not have, and the focus returned to a vote to turn a new contract over to bidding.
There were suggestions for a Public Safety EMS Review Board, which were met with support but cautious criticism from experts in the room.
A review board, if one is to be instated, should be realistic, said EMS Liaison & Emergency Management Coordinator at Tennova Healthcare Jason Fox. The board should not be impossibly strict, he said.
“Let’s give them the variables,” he said, “put bumpers up, but allow them to drive within the lanes, as long as they achieve our goals.”
Fox said to keep an open mind as leaders think about rigidly enforcing a new contract.
“If we could come up with safe parameters for the citizens of Cocke County, and encourage anyone, this is what our expectations is, but we’re realistic you’re not going to meet this 100% of the time,” he said. “If you get it 90%, 80%, whatever benchmark serves the pleasure, then there’s consequences, but there has to be measurable tangibles and there has to be consequences for when that’s not met, and equally we need to pat them on the back when they achieve or surpass the goals as well.”
Another meeting of the PSC will take place March 10 to put specific terms into writing, so that between that date and the March 21 CLB meeting, the committee can make small changes, leaving less room for error, and expediting the approval process.
