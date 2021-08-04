NEWPORT—Cocke County’s Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) recently gathered with community stakeholders to discuss the collective impact the coalition has had on the area.
C-5’s goals are to help all children in Cocke County enter Kindergarten ready to learn, make sure students exit 3rd grade reading at the appropriate level and help teens graduate high school ready for college or a career.
This is done through the Count Down to Kindergarten (CDTK) series that is featured in the Newport Plain Talk and on radio, work in both school systems to gather data and identify factors that impact cradle to career outcomes, support of all childhood education, and partnering with individuals and organizations to promote kindergarten readiness within their sector.
C-5 data shows increases in 3rd graders reading on grade level across the county from 2018-2019. The same can be said for 3rd graders meeting the benchmark for math and ELA (English Language Arts). Numbers for 2020 were not available due to COVID and school closures.
However, tracking data centered on the Kindergarten Awareness Campaign revealed that 85% of parents were aware of the campaign, and 79% of those individuals regularly worked on monthly skills with their children.
Centerview was chosen as a target study area for CDTK, and monthly resources were distributed to children and parents from September until March.
Monthly meetings saw a 78% attendance by parents and 90% said they worked on CDTK skills regularly. Those efforts helped increase Kindergarten Readiness from 38% to 50%.
Focus has also been given to alternative learning centers across the county. Kathy Holt, Senior Specialist of Collective Impact with Save the Children (STC), serves on the C-5 leadership team. She said the group has created several opportunities for parents to pursue learning options outside the home and classroom.
“We’ve developed alternative learning spaces in various areas. This includes installing two Born Learning Trails, one at the Newport City Park and one at Cosby’s Rural Medical. There is also a little free library for Cosby at the same location, as well as others across the county,” Holt said.
Providing access to technology has been another primary focus for C-5. Holt said both school systems were contacted to see what their needs were for Pre-K classes.
“We were able to get two Boxlights for Pre-K at Newport Grammar and Cocke County already had them. We did however secure 60 laptops which helped create a level playing field for all Pre-K students.”
Others targets for C-5 include food insecurity, social emotional learning and financial wellness for parents.
The school system received a $73,000 grant through No Kid Hungry that will be used to create food pantries at Northwest, Smoky Mountain and the Family Resource Center. STC also held several Farm to Family food box distributions throughout the pandemic.
C-5 is currently working with Trevor Cates of First Horizon to create classes for parents to discuss financial planning.
David Woody, pastor of First United Methodist, spoke to the group about the collective impact of their work, social groups and church family.
Each of the attendees came up with an action plan to help push C-5’s initiatives in the community. They listed a time frame for the implementation of their action and what assistance would be needed from other groups.
Statistics show that Cocke County is ranked 90th of 95 counties in the state for lowest income with a median average of $30,888 per household and per capita income of $18,113.
Cocke County has the 4th highest poverty rate for children in the state. Data provided by C-5 notes that 7 out of 10 children living in Newport, and 4 out of 10 children in the county under the age of 18, are living in poverty.
About 1 in 5 county residents are children including 1,900 under the age of 5.
The coalition used these figures to stress the need for intervention at a young age to overcome many of these factors.
C-5 hopes to achieve their goal of seeing 70% of all children in the county enter kindergarten ready to learn by August 2023.
