NEWPORT—The Newport Theatre Guild is officially ready to take the stage for their performance of “The Sound of Music.” This show was done 31 years ago in Newport, in 1990, as the Guild’s first production. Several members of the original cast are again performing in this year’s show.
Many other community members will be in the production as well. There is a 25 member Nuns’ Chorus, and the show will be accompanied by a 15-piece live orchestra.
Jerry Maloy is the director of the production that includes cast members:
Maria — Amanda Short
Captain Von Trapp — John Rush
Von Trapp children — Carly Williams, Caden Lovell, Ally McNabb, Loretta Kickliter, Abe Kickliter, Ella Beth Kickliter and Kynna Stokely
Max — Clay Blazer
Elsa — Jennifer Eisenhower
Mother Abbess — Stephanie Williams
Performances will be held November 5-6 and November 12-13 at 7 p.m., and November 7 and November 14 at 2:30 p.m.
All performances will be held in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets are available now at www.newporttheatreguild.com and will be available at the door before each performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.