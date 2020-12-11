NEWPORT—Meeting in their regularly scheduled session for December, the City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen received monthly updates regarding the Tanner Building.
Under Communications from the City Administrator, James Finchum gave an update regarding the opening of the Tanner Building.
“Walters State, due to COVID, has asked to postpone the grand opening of their facility at the Tanner Building, possibly to late March or early April when the weather is good and a COVID vaccine is out there,” Finchum advised.
Community Development Director Gary Carver added to Finchum’s announcement saying that Walters State is still planning to have classes starting in January.
Following the discussion, City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes III announced the Cocke County Health Department will have their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations next week.
“I just found out at the COVID-19 Task Force meeting today, the Health Department has announced they will be receiving their first shipment of the vaccine next week.” Dykes stated. “They will begin inoculating people by late next week.”
Dykes mentioned that it is unknown when CVS or Walgreens will receive the vaccine.
The Plain Talk reached out to the state Department of Health for more information on vaccine availability.
Corie Gouge, Assessment and Planning Coordinator for the TN Department of Health, said that no firm date has been set in terms of vaccine availability.
“We will have a general idea in the next couple weeks,” Gouge said.
“No firm dates have been set, but the vaccine will be available in phases. Tier 1A1 will be the first to receive the vaccine and that includes healthcare workers.”
Phase 1A1 also includes first responders, staff and residents of long term care facilities, student health providers, COVID-19 mass testing site staff and home care staff.
It is estimated that 450,000 would receive the vaccine during that phase across the state.
Gouge noted that members of the general public would receive the vaccine during a later phase of the process.
Pfizer had hoped to see emergency use authorization give by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.
In other news, Author Styles was re-appointed to serve on the Police Civil Service Board and Jason Chrisman was appointed to serve on the Fire Civil Service Board.
