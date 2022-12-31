With New Year’s Day being on Sunday, the federal holiday observation is set for Monday. Here is a look at many of the local closings for the upcoming holiday.
Cocke County government offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2.
Newport City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2.
The City of Newport Street Department will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the New Year’s holiday. The street department will be re-opening on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The garbage that would have been collected on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2, will be collected on Tuesday, Jan. 3, along with Tuesday’s collection. Please take your trash to your pickup location by 7 a.m. The same schedule is also for the City of Newport’s Convenience Center.
The Cocke County landfill and convenience centers will be open on their regular schedules.
Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Emergency services remain available by calling 423-623-3069 or 865-475-7911 anytime of the day or night.
Newport Utilities offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, as well. Emergency service will be available by calling (423) 625-2800 and following the prompts.
Financial institutions are closed on Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday observation.
The Newport Plain Talk office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2.
