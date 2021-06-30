The extra federal unemployment aid offered amid the COVID-19 pandemic will end in Tennessee on Saturday, including the end of $300 weekly additional payments.
Tennessee is among dozens of states that have stopped accepting the $300 benefit. Republican leaders say it's necessary because job openings are going unfilled, and are pointing people to job-finding resources offered throughout the state.
Several other federal pandemic-times offerings will end in Tennessee as well, including eligibility for the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers; an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted; and an additional $100 for certain people with mixed earnings.
