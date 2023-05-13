Tennova Healthcare Emergency Management Services (EMS) Coordinator and EMS Liaison Jason Fox recently led a training program that involved the Cocke County Fire Department, a member of the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Ambulance service employees.

He explained that upon completion of the course, the participants were set for state licensure for two years. Within those two years they must complete 10 hours of EMS-related coursework to qualify for recertification. Fox said that the current plan is for training and coordination between Tennova and Priority Ambulance along with the Cocke County Fire Department.

