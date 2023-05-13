Among those participating in the EMS training recently were Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department’s Walter Cross, Cocke County Fire Department (CCFD) Capt. Luke Dixon, CCFD Lt. Cody Keys, CCFD Lt. Michael Allen, CCFD Lt. Jacob Henry, CCFD Capt. Tim Belcher, CCFD firefighters Zachary Carman, Antonio Nunez and Daniel Henry, Priority Ambulance employees Clifford Hall, Donnie Sutton and Matt Cooper and EMS Director Lindsay Ellison.
Tennova Healthcare Emergency Management Services (EMS) Coordinator and EMS Liaison Jason Fox recently led a training program that involved the Cocke County Fire Department, a member of the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Ambulance service employees.
He explained that upon completion of the course, the participants were set for state licensure for two years. Within those two years they must complete 10 hours of EMS-related coursework to qualify for recertification. Fox said that the current plan is for training and coordination between Tennova and Priority Ambulance along with the Cocke County Fire Department.
“Time is of the essence,” he said. “After an individual has gone anywhere from four to six minutes without oxygen to the brain, death is imminent.”
Fox said due to the call volume EMS receives, as well as the geographical layout of the area, response time is sometimes in excess of that. By having more people trained to take on more duties and to respond to more calls, it can reduce the response time and help save lives.
He added that when there are multiple calls, it can take a little while for help to arrive. Fox said although there are EMS mutual aid contracts with neighboring counties, the geographical layout and design of the county can hinder a fast response. He said by training fire department personnel to perform EMS duties, it can allow for a faster response and can save lives.
Referring to Cocke County Fire Department Chief Bryan Southerland, Fox said, “The work that Chief Southerland has done is beyond commendable. The fire department’s workload is already dangerous and intense enough, so adding EMS responsibilities was no easy task. He is putting the community first.”
“This is definitely “all-in” and exemplifies a truly can-do attitude,” Fox said.
Fox said other training programs will be set in the near future to provide EMS training to emergency personnel and to individuals working in other capacities, such as those in education.
