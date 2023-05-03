Quick followup and investigation from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, along with surveillance footage, led to a man telling police that he was the one responsible for the theft of over $50,000 of equipment from Helton Electric that allegedly occurred on April 27.

According to a CCSO incident report filed by Lt. Dylan Norton, Shannon Gann, 48, was arrested on theft charges after he was shown the surveillance footage and told police he did it because he was “running out of money.”

