Cocke County Sheriff’s Office posted this still image from surveillance of an alleged theft from Helton Electric on April 27. Shannon Gann is reported to have told police he was the one who stole the equipment.
Shannon Gann
Quick followup and investigation from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, along with surveillance footage, led to a man telling police that he was the one responsible for the theft of over $50,000 of equipment from Helton Electric that allegedly occurred on April 27.
According to a CCSO incident report filed by Lt. Dylan Norton, Shannon Gann, 48, was arrested on theft charges after he was shown the surveillance footage and told police he did it because he was “running out of money.”
The stolen equipment was located and recovered at 1187 BayBerry Way, where Gann said he brought it.
The theft was reported by Scotty Helton, the owner of Helton Electric in Newport, who told police that sometime during the night someone had taken his Kubota Excavator, valued at $47,000 by Helton, along with a trailer ($6,000) and extra Kubota bucket on the trailer ($1,500). The total value of the stolen equipment was $54,500 per the report.
Lt. Norton states in his report he was able to get multiple images of the suspect in the act. The footage, per the report, depicts a male with a mustache attaching the trailer that contained the excavator to his vehicle, a beige Chevrolet SUV. The man is then seen walking out of view of the camera, hitting it with an object and causing damage to the camera. However, Norton reports he was able to zoom in on the registration plate and it came back to Geraldine Ensley on Apple Court.
According to the report, Norton traveled to 485 Apple Court and spoke with Ensley, who stated her sons, Lethan and Shannon Gann, had access to the vehicle but did not know if they had taken it.
Lethan Gann was in the yard doing work and Norton was able to determine he did not match the person in the surveillance video. Norton reports he then spoke to Shannon Gann, who said it was not him and he was home during the time of the theft, but upon being shown the surveillance footage, Gann, according to the report, advised it was him and he had taken the trailer and excavator.
It was at that time Shannon Gann advised he had taken the equipment to the address on BayBerry and stated he was “running out of money” as to why he allegedly stole the items.
The items were located at the address Gann provided and Helton was able to recover his items.
Gann was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail and charged with theft of property. His bond was set at $8,000.
