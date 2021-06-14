NEWPORT—A multi-car accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 160 and 321 late Monday afternoon. Two helicopters were used to transport the crash victims to area hospitals for treatment.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the accident including the Cocke County Sheriff's Office, County Fire Department, First Call EMS, Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Look for more information on this accident in the Wednesday edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.