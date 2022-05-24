NEWPORT—Following her presentation to the Newport City School Board at their April meeting, Melanie Coffey, Newport Grammar School’s seventh-grade Science teacher, is excited to move forward with the formation of the new NGS Robotics Team.
The team consists of two five-person squads with two alternates to constitute a 12-student roster.
Each student went through a rigorous tryout process wherein they completed an application with essay questions and teacher recommendations, an interview process, an engineering challenge, and a portion of an engineering journal.
Starting in the 2022-23 school year, the team will compete in events through VEX Robotics and their partnership with the Robotics Education Competition Foundation.
Coffey’s own background in competitive robotics reaches back to her time as a judge of the engineering notebooks and interviews at several past Knoxville robotics competitions. She noted that she also has friends and colleagues who have coached robotics teams in the past to whom she can reach out for guidance in her first year as a coach.
As of now, the team is all hers, as she’s the only faculty member involved in planning, coordinating and guiding the team of upcoming seventh and eighth-graders through their first season next year.
“I, too, am going to practice this summer, and I have registered for a professional development in June for VEX Robotics,” Coffey shared.
“I am most looking forward to watching the students problem solve to create the working robot that can be successful with the game. This is a student-centered activity with very little adult support. The students will rotate between jobs focused on designing, building, testing, modification, journaling and programming.”
Coffey shared that she plans to get the team into at least two tournaments for their inaugural year, citing various events that will be hosted in Knoxville and surrounding counties.
The tournament games change each year, as VEX Robotics designs and releases games that will be used as the standard competition for each level of event. For the 2022-23 season, the middle school level will compete in a game called “Slapshot” using the VEX IQ platform.
A game of Slapshot is played on a six-foot by eight-foot field where robots are tasked with removing scoring discs from dispensers on one side of the field and launching the discs across the floor and into scoring zones on the other side of the field, similar to curling or shuffleboard.
Students will use VEXCode, an introductory block-coding program, to set up their robots for both remote-controlled and autonomous locomotion.
Coffey shared that VEXCode can act as a stepping stone to introduce students to more popular text-coding languages like Python.
“I picked robotics to sponsor because it was such a wonderful experience at my previous school, and the competitions are such much fun for the students,” Coffey said.
“I am fortunate that the school sees the importance of providing opportunities for our students and have fully funded the program.”
The competitive season for the team will begin around late January, but Coffey has already provided her team with resources to familiarize themselves with VEXCode and the VEX IQ competition format over the summer.
