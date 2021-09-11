The number of positive COVID-19 cases across the county school system has declined according to numbers provided by the Director of Schools.
Director Manney Moore told County Board of Education members on Thursday evening that 35 students have tested positive over the last week. He said that is a steady decline from the 90, 55 and 51 cases that were reported over prior weeks.
The number of positive cases among staff members had not been reported for the week, but six and three cases had been confirmed over the prior two weeks.
Moore said the country may be nearing a nationwide peak of the Delta virus in the coming weeks, according to reports. He hopes it may help the overstressed hospital that is currently “not in good shape.”
